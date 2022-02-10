"Performant but brittle": Beware when handing responsibility to AI

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
AI can dramatically improve operational efficiencies, but don't forget that it has costs as well - even if you can't see them immediately
Image:

AI can dramatically improve operational efficiencies, but don't forget that it has costs as well - even if you can't see them immediately

Artificial intelligence can do amazing things, but it isn’t a silver bullet for every application, explains Harvey Lewis of EY

The drive to replace old tech with shiny new stuff is innate among IT pros - it might even be described as a defining characteristic. But when it comes to artificial intelligence, simpler is often better....

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

"We decided not to invest in physical assets" - Deliveroo's Danielle Sudai on the future of cloud

EU plans €43 billion chip supply investment

More on Security

Partner content: Why cybersecurity requires asset visibility
Security

Partner content: Why cybersecurity requires asset visibility

Armis
clock 03 February 2022 • 3 min read
Jonathan Wood, CEO and Founder, C2 Cyber
Security

'The Russians have advanced their trade since NotPetya': Why UK business needs to reassess state-backed threats

Jonathan Wood, an ex- government military professional and the CEO and Founder of C2 Cyber, explains why the combination of the pandemic and the escalating conflict in the Ukraine could spell disaster for some UK organisations

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 03 February 2022 • 3 min read
Is it time for open source to be treated as a public good?
Open Source

Is it time for open source to be treated as a public good?

Open source is everywhere, including critical infrastructure. Should governments be playing more of a role in its governance?

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 21 January 2022 • 6 min read