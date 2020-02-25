European Union
Microsoft updates privacy policy following intervention by EU data protection watchdog
Microsoft amends cloud privacy policy following investigation by European Data Protection Supervisor
EU warning over 5G security risks from state-backed entities
EU report warns that non-EU firms bidding for 5G network contracts could be "subject to interference" when they have strong ties to government - but doesn't mention Huawei or ZTE
Google to auction Android search slots in a bid to satisfy EU antitrust authorities
From 2020, consumers will be given a choice of three search engines - but the search providers will have to pay Google to participate
Amazon to face European Union antitrust investigation
Amazon accused of abusing its position as both retailer and retail platform
Controversial European Digital Copyright Directive comes into force
Emma Stevens, lawyer in the Technology sector at Coffin Mew, dissects the new EU directive on copyright in the digital single market
La Liga fined €250,000 for using its mobile app to eavesdrop on fans
Spanish football league used popular mobile app for fans to identify bars illegally televising matches
EU votes to fine internet giants four per cent of turnover if they fail to remove extremist content
New laws aimed squarely at Facebook, Twitter and Google
Google's EU fines hit €9bn in two years following €1.49bn fine over anti-competitive AdSense
Google becomes fourth-biggest net contributor to EU budget over the past two years - just behind the UK, France and Germany
Spotify files new EU anti-trust complaint against Apple
Apple is abusing control of the iOS platform and App Store, claims Spotify
Google and Facebook must pay content creators under newly agreed EU Copyright Directive
Online platforms must also install filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials
EU to agree new 'tech tax' by the end of March as France plans its own five per cent 'digital services tax'
French Finance Minister claims deal on tech tax will be in place before the European elections
EU Copyright Directive compromise rejected by 11 countries
Copyright Directive and accompanying regulation unlikely to be passed before May's European elections
China blamed for hack on EU diplomatic communications
China denies being behind cyber espionage which saw messages intercepted for three years
Google accused of 'failing to comply' with EU competition authority's Google Shopping ruling
Google's own 'heads we win; tails you lose' remedy criticised for favouring only Google
EU Council approves reform to break down barriers for free movement of data
The regulation should make it easier to switch cloud providers or recover data from them
European Commission emphasises importance of working together to support cyber defence
Differences in cyber preparedness between EU members could put cross-region systems at risk
European Union reveals test projects for first tranche of €1bn quantum computing fund
EU lavishes €132m in first 20 projects under the Quantum Technologies Flagship
Google to charge a licensing fee for Android apps in Europe
Google responds to anti-trust fine over bundling of apps with Android by levying licence fee for apps in the EEA
UK to develop its own non-EU satellite network
The funding represents a severing of ties with the EU's Galileo project
European Union to consider forcing smartphone makers to use USB-C
EU to open an 'impact assessment study' to decide on a common standard for all smartphone chargers
Google fined a record €4.3bn by EU over claims of Android market abuse
Google hit with biggest EU fine since June last year
MEPs reject draft copyright reforms
Proposed EU copyright directive voted down by 318 votes to 278
MEPs reject draft copyright directive that would have mandated copyright filters
Fight over draft EU copyright directive will resume in September
Jimmy Wales, Tim Berners-Lee in warn that EU 'copyright filter' will mean 'automated surveillance'
Proposed EU copyright laws would undermine EU dot-coms, campaigners warn