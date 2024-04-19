EU watchdog rejects Meta's 'pay for privacy' attempt

Meta's attempt to charge European users for ad-free browsing on Facebook and Instagram has been dealt a major blow by EU regulators.
The EU's data protection watchdog, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), has ruled that Facebook owner Meta cannot force users to pay for data privacy as part of its ad-free subscription servi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders