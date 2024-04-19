EU watchdog rejects Meta's 'pay for privacy' attempt

Can't charge for data privacy

clock • 2 min read
EU's data watchdog rejects Meta's 'Pay for Privacy' model on Facebook and Instagram
Image:

EU's data watchdog rejects Meta's 'Pay for Privacy' model on Facebook and Instagram

Meta's attempt to charge European users for ad-free browsing on Facebook and Instagram has been dealt a major blow by EU regulators.

The EU's data protection watchdog, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), has ruled that Facebook owner Meta cannot force users to pay for data privacy as part of its ad-free subscription servi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft, Google and Snap report strong quarterly results, IBM and Intel less so

Finance and Reporting

Microsoft, Google and Snap report strong quarterly results, IBM and Intel less so

Microsoft and Google see AI investments bearing fruit

clock 26 April 2024 • 4 min read
Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Artificial Intelligence

Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Zuckerberg says building a leading AI system will take several years and require significant investment

clock 26 April 2024 • 3 min read
Apple pulls two major messaging platforms from China App Store

Mobile Software

Apple pulls two major messaging platforms from China App Store

Chinese government cites security concerns

clock 22 April 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Global government networks breached in 'ArcaneDoor' espionage campaign

Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Social Networking

X vows to oppose order to remove posts about Sydney stabbing
Social Networking

X vows to oppose order to remove posts about Sydney stabbing

Australian regulators will be ‘robustly challenged’ in court

Muskan Arora
clock 22 April 2024 • 1 min read
Facebook chatbot claims to have a child with 'unique needs and abilities'
Social Networking

Facebook chatbot claims to have a child with 'unique needs and abilities'

Moving fast and breaking things again

Muskan Arora
clock 19 April 2024 • 3 min read
US House passes bill paving the way for TikTok ban
Social Networking

US House passes bill paving the way for TikTok ban

Rumble reveals intention to purchase TikTok, but Oracle remains absent from the fray

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 March 2024 • 3 min read