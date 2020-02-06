data scientist
Data scientists are in-demand and well paid - so why is there a skills gap?
Meeting demand for the sexiest job of the 21st century
True data scientists don't exist, says EE's head of data and insight
Analysts are either good with data or good at storytelling, but very rarely both says Richard Tate
To eliminate data scientists, you need to employ ordinary people, not geniuses, suggests Walnut Data's Bob Tulloch
Big data needs to be as easy to use as Facebook, suggests Tulloch, which means employing ordinary people to do the testing - until it is
How to start your big data project
Experts at Computing's recent Big Data & IoT Summit discuss how to launch a big data project. Boards expect results, but not all projects deliver, so how should you deal with that?
Advice for data scientists: make yourselves redundant
Data scientists must learn to share better
City University of London unveils new undergraduate course for budding data scientists
MSci data science course will begin in 2018
Ministry of Defence on the hunt for data scientists with expertise in AI
Four data scientists ought to be enough to keep the UK safe, believes the MoD
Machine learning can replace data scientists, says CTO
Struggling to recruit a data scientist? Don't bother, just get yourself a machine learning platform, says Pearson CTO and COO
IBM announces new Spark-based Data Science Experience
Hosted on Bluemix cloud, the platform offers Spark as a service to data scientists
Sainsbury's and Channel 4 on the hunt for data scientists
Expertise in Hive and Spark, and a BSc in a quantitative discipline? A well-paid job beckons...
Stop calling analysts 'data scientists'
It's doing a disservice to real data scientists, says Sooraj Shah
Democratising analytics: A case of IT vs the business
'Keep your enemies close,' says Toys 'R Us strategic analytics director Pat Murphy
UBM data scientist: A background in data analytics, not data management, is key to being a data scientist
Jody Porrazzo warns that the data management route 'isn't the ideal way' to a career in data science
Struggling to recruit data scientists? Look to sociology and economics grads
Mark Ridley, CIO of recruitment website reed.co.uk, explains why looking in unusual places for data scientists can yield great rewards
Council of Data Ethics to be established at Alan Turing Institute
New body tasked with "overcoming public distrust over data sharing"
MetLife undergoes cultural shift in bid to attract data scientists and analytical talent
A defined career path, travel, and innovative analytics projects are key things that candidates are looking for, says VP of enterprise analytics Malene Haxholdt
The data scientist - a role dissected
Computing research investigates whether a data scientist is really any different from a data analyst, data engineer or BI specialist
Computing Big Data Review 2016
This year's review looks at the extent of big data rollouts, organisational success factors and data scientists
MTI: Telemetry data analysis is 'great in theory, but not really happening yet'
We need "real customers with real problems" to build use cases, says Isilon guru Oliver
How to get on the right side of the big data divide
Computing's latest research into big data trends reveals that there is a serious gap developing between the 'haves' and the 'have nots'
Organisations still struggling to find big data skills
'We're playing catch up to Facebook and Google,' says a chief data scientist
Government can't afford experienced data scientists, says GDS director of data
Paul Maltby claims Whitehall can attract new data scientists, but struggles when it comes to experienced ones
How to bridge the data skills gap
Doug Rode of recruitment firm Michael Page tells you what you should be looking for in a data scientist
GCHQ looking for a CISO, chief data scientist and deputy CTO
Spy agency announces a spate of new technology leadership roles, with post-holders earning up to £90,000