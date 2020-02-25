data science
Don't let your data scientists get bogged down in 'tedious work' - automate!
Craig Parfitt, VP of global insight services, Calligo, argues that data scientists should be deriving insights from data, not building models
Lennon or McCartney? Machine learning used to work out which Beatle wrote which song
Paul McCartney must just have 'misremembered' his role in the song 'In My Life', AI concludes
How Nielsen is evolving into an AI-first business
We have had to embrace three things: cloud, open source and mobile and we use AI where it makes sense, says chief research officer Mainak Mazumdar
The UK needs more data engineers and analysts to fuel the data-driven economy post Brexit
Nesta's skills taxonomy shows the UK needs to do more to grow data wrangling and analytics talent
Interview: Gillian Docherty of The Data Lab: Scotland can rival Silicon Valley as a destination for data science
Scotland has a number of inbuilt advantages, but skills remain an issue
How 1966 & all that advanced AI
200 years after it was written, an 18th century manuscript provided the basis for a new approach to probability theory
IBM unveils new cloud solution for data scientists
The system can be deployed 'in minutes', says IBM
Harnessing the winds of change: How Shell is working on next-gen machine learning to meet future energy demand
'If you can have machine learning operating in real-time and in stream you really can change the way the whole business operates,' says analytics head Dan Jeavons
How machine learning boosts personalisation in travel
Models can predict what sort of customer is using a travel website after just a few clicks
The data science of domestic appliances: Energy companies have big plans for the smart home
Energy supplier EDF and smart home vendor Toon talk data-driven services and avoiding being seen as Big Brother
City University of London unveils new undergraduate course for budding data scientists
MSci data science course will begin in 2018
Machine learning is turning the art of decision making into a science
Machine learning means financial forecasting is no longer a shot in the dark, says Jean-Cyril Schütterlé
Low data: what to do when big data isn't all that big
You don't always need big data for predictive analytics, argues Paul Henninger
How we future-proof our data science at Channel 4
Senior data scientist Alice Jacques explains how networking is the key to staying ahead of the game
Clive Humby: 'Customers are taking control of their data - it's the biggest opportunity we have'
Push marketing is over, it's all about pull now says the loyalty card pioneer
What sort of skills does your company need in a world of democratised data?
Research and tips from the IT recruitment world
Stop calling analysts 'data scientists'
It's doing a disservice to real data scientists, says Sooraj Shah
Democratising analytics: A case of IT vs the business
'Keep your enemies close,' says Toys 'R Us strategic analytics director Pat Murphy
Council of Data Ethics to be established at Alan Turing Institute
New body tasked with "overcoming public distrust over data sharing"
How Barclays data scientists created an algorithm to anonymise data at scale
IT industry should be doing more to create privacy solutions for the big data age, says Raffael Strassnig
The data scientist - a role dissected
Computing research investigates whether a data scientist is really any different from a data analyst, data engineer or BI specialist
MTI: Telemetry data analysis is 'great in theory, but not really happening yet'
We need "real customers with real problems" to build use cases, says Isilon guru Oliver
Government can't afford experienced data scientists, says GDS director of data
Paul Maltby claims Whitehall can attract new data scientists, but struggles when it comes to experienced ones
How to bridge the data skills gap
Doug Rode of recruitment firm Michael Page tells you what you should be looking for in a data scientist