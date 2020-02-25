Data Centre & Cloud
DigiPlex: Virtualisation is an opportunity, not a threat, for data centre operators
The cloud needs data centres to survive
Brexit vote had 'no impact on the decision' to open UK data centres, says Microsoft
But it's "too early to say" where the uncertain data privacy situation may lead, company admits
Microsoft back in court over US access to Irish servers - 'could have impact' on Safe Harbour talks, says firm
The case rolls on, but at what cost?
How do you 'challenge the norm' to keep ahead of the data centre skills game?
Computing presents its research to recruiters Michael Page, picking up top tips for your move into the future
Data centre strategy is changing. Does your company have the right skills?
Balancing on-site assets and off-site services is the way forward, says tech recruitment expert Doug Rode
Experiences in hybrid cloud at the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead
Rocco Labellarte explains the business outcomes of great changes
Delegates reveal their key take-aways from Computing's Data Centre Summit 2015
What did we all learn today?
What is the biggest issue facing the data centre industry today?
Vendors identify their own views on the state of the sector in this exclusive Computing video
Double Vendor Excellence gongs 'fantastic' for Redcentric says CTO Simon Michie
Computing grills the managed services firm on cloud, wireless and the growth of IoT
Microsoft has quietly made its own version of Linux and it's called Azure Cloud Switch
A far cry from the Linux as 'cancer' days, Steve…
One fifth of firms to focus on software-defined solutions or converged infrastructure in the next two years
Computing's latest research reveals that software-defined will go from being mentioned in meetings to playing a part in data centre strategies
Taking the initiative: How Coreix foresaw growing demand for colocation in a burgeoning market
Embracing colo and cloud in the heart of London
'We terminated IBM contract because they lacked relevance, commercial flexibility, agility and a service portfolio,' says Coats plc CIO
World's largest thread manufacturer ditches IBM and warns SAP and Salesforce.com that they could be next
Data centre salaries: The 2015 guide to how much you should be earning in IT
What should engineers, architects, project managers and consultants be getting in their pay packets?
'Inside users are the biggest threat to security' - Palo Alto Networks
Users can harm a company without even knowing it, Nirmal Dave tells Computing's Data Centre & Infrastructure Summit 2014
Bestival selects Six Degrees Group to underpin festival website infrastructure
Music festival opts for scalable solution to manage demand in run-up to and during four-day event
If you can't get business done, tight data centre security is worthless, warns Trend Micro
Think about the application of technology as well as the capability, says VP of cloud
Knowledge 14: 'We're closing all our data centres' - Creative Artists Agency CIO
Speaking to Computing at Knowledge 14, Michael Keithley explains why he's moving all the celebrity talent agency's infrastructure into the cloud - even if some of his peers remain wary.
"What VMware was to server virtualisation we want to be to network virtualisation" - Pluribus
But don't mention SDN, says CMO Dave Ginsburg
Moore's Law can't help us now - big data processing and the drain on energy supplies
Data volumes are "sky-rocketing" as Moore's Law efficiencies are flatlining, says EPFL's Babak Falsafi
Efficiency drive: How Nissan plans to reuse EV batteries to power data centres
Director for corporate planning tells Computing that the future is bright for electric vehicles - and their batteries
GreenDataNet project aims to run urban data centres on 80 per cent renewable energy
Consortium looking to apply smart grid thinking to data centre design