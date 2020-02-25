computer security
NASA memo warns staff personal data may have been stolen in a cyber attack
Hack has been under investigation since October, but staff only told now
Sixty per cent of enterprise security lacks signatures for new threats
Research shows most organisations in the dark over emerging threats
Marriott hack: 60 per cent of cyber attacks now involve multiple targets in one organisation warns Carbon Black
"Island hopping" attacks targeting suppliers and acquisitions also growing threat, say experts
Fewer than one in five IBM mainframe customers are using multi-factor authentication
Mainframe users cited concerns about disruption and end-user resistance as reasons not to employ MFA
Linux servers running Hadoop targeted by variation of Mirai malware
First sighting of Mirai malware targeting enterprise systems
Researchers uncover side-channel attacks that target the GPU
The attacks begin with a malicious app that spies on the infected system and steals passwords through GPU rendering
Troubled waters: cyber-attacks on San Diego and Barcelona's ports show risk of IT/OT convergence
Operational technology has been kept separate from IT in the past - but as that changes, systems are being exposed to attacks
Half of data breaches are the fault of insiders, not hackers, research finds
Panel urges companies to avoid euphemisms and acknowledge when they've been breached - or risk being fined
CIO Interview: Kevin Fielder, CISO, Just Eat
Fielder talks about cloud complexity, trust and fighting phishing
IT leaders disagree on security change catalysts
What drives security changes: people or technology?
Apple Mac users warned over 'code-signing' vulnerability
Security flaw enables malware to be run that's been fraudulently signed by Apple
Ninety per cent of UK websites affected by 'serious' security flaws
Security firm CyberScanner claims that 117,638 of the top UK sites harbour security flaws
New vulnerability in Intel CPUs uncovered by security researchers
New branch prediction processor attack found affecting computer CPUs
Government unveils new measures to make IoT devices more secure
Connected tech manufacturers told to implement security by design
Four of Chrome's most popular extensions found to be malicious
Google removes fraudulent extensions
'Above all encrypt absolutely everything' - the industry's take on cyber security in 2018
The IT industry looks at the ramifications of Computing's latest security research
The most-used passwords of 2017 make for some very depressing reading
It turns out that 'qwerty' is quite easy to guess. And so is 'starwars'
Top five takeaways from Computing's Enterprise Security & Risk Management Summit
The year 2017 in cyber security
To move forward with cybersecurity we must 'battle our own complexity' says Darktrace founder
'There's an awful lot of hype out there'
One third of UK organisations would pay up for ransomware, finds Computing report
That's a six per cent rise since 2016
Malwarebytes wins US case over 'potentially unwanted program' classification of vendor's software
Enigma Software's case against Malwarebytes thrown out