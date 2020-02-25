CDO
Four ways data strategies are evolving to enable business growth
Digital transformation means removing the data silos
SNCF CIO: Why CIOs should also take on the CDO role
The CIO and CDO share many areas of responsibility - but does bringing them both together under one title make sense?
'Collective intelligence' is key for diversity initiatives, says Accor Hotels' CDO
Men and women must work together: favouring either one for their gender is "a nonsense", says Maud Bailly
New digital technologies are 'a challenge' for CIOs
Cathal Corcoran, CIO of Gatwick Airport, explains how CIOs need to get up to speed with new technologies, and argues that there's no real need for the Chief Digital Officer role
Sainsbury's appoints Clodagh Moriarty as first-ever group chief digital officer
Former director of online tasked with integrating 'customer experience' across Sainsbury's
Consumer technology is changing the CIO role
"The needle of technology has definitely moved on to the consumer space," says Amitabh Apte of Mars, Inc.
Transport as a data issue. An interview with TfL CDO Lauren Sager Weinstein
Efficiencies in London's transit systems will be made by joining more of the dots
National Express appoints Rob Muir as first ever chief digital officer
Muir was previously a senior director at advertising and marketing agency McCann Worldgroup
GSK's chief data officer reveals how machine learning has been used to speed up drug discovery
Machine learning is driving a step change in the production of new medicines, says Dr Mark Ramsay
Food Standards Agency to recruit a chief digital officer
Digital 'a game changer' and vital to achieving ambitions, says FSA
West Midlands on the hunt for a chief digital officer
Former John Lewis CEO Andy Street is now mayor of the region and is putting together a digital strategy
Chief data officers increasingly expected to drive revenues, according to Gartner
More firms are hiring chief data officers, claims Gartner - and expecting them to find new revenue streams from corporate information
CIO role is about 'constantly improving customer service'
Financial Compensation Services Scheme CIO Paul Brocklehurst explains the key task facing CIOs - and why his organisation doesn't have a chief digital officer
John Lewis Partnership's Paul Coby: CIOs need to be techies, business people and visionaries
But John Lewis doesn't have, or need, a chief digital officer - 'Everybody ought to be a CDO in some way these days', says Coby
Over a third of major UK companies have appointed a CDO
More UK CDOs have a background in marketing than technology
Is the day of the CDO over? Two-thirds of businesses don't have a CDO - and most don't want one
Numbers have increased in recent years, but demand is tailing off, suggests KPMG survey
Condé Nast UK is hiring a chief digital officer
Condé Nast UK CDO will have to set digital strategy across magazines, websites, live events and marketing
London to get its first chief digital officer
Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn to hire CDO to mastermind 'smart city' projects
Department for Education to recruit a chief data officer
£140,000-a-year salary on offer for a chief data officer to develop and deliver a data strategy for DfE
Interview: Sainsbury's CDO Andy Day and ICO Elizabeth Denham talk GDPR
Staying on the right side of the helpful-creepy axis - and the law
Defra on the hunt for a £115,000 chief digital officer
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to hire a CDO just as the role starts to go stale