Bosch
ARM teams-up with Toyota and General Motors to develop driverless vehicle technology
ARM-founded group will focus on speeding-up the delivery of affordable and safe autonomous vehicles
Bosch rolls out cloud communications to 160,000 locations with Avaya
Avaya's cloud services are helping Bosch to create a standardised solution for its 440+ subsidiaries
One-third of staff would sell their company's valuable intellectual property
Shameless employees start the bidding for your company's valuable IP at just £100
Internet of Things projects cause 'a clash of two worlds' in which only 'open-minded' people will succeed - Bosch
Dirk Slama of Bosch Software Innovations believes that there needs to be a bridge between those working on apps and on manufacturing