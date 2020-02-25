authentication
The journey to passwordless at Zurich Insurance
Insurer is using adaptive multifactor authentication with the eventual aim of ditching passwords altogether
The 'face off' between biometrics and privacy
If Hollywood is any guide, privacy is likely to come off worst, suggests Coffin Mew's Guy Cartwright
W3C authorises WebAuthn standard for password-less authentication
WebAuthn standard enables logins via biometrics, USB keys, mobile phones and smartwatches
Fewer than one in five IBM mainframe customers are using multi-factor authentication
Mainframe users cited concerns about disruption and end-user resistance as reasons not to employ MFA
FIDO pushes its 'death of the password' narrative into Europe
With Google, Mozilla and Microsoft all adopting the passwordless standards, FIDO2 is a 'strong regulatory fit' with GDPR and PSD2
Facebook acquires ID authentication firm
Facebook to get a better insight into advertisers
Visa integrates biometrics for credit card payments
Visa plans to tighten payments with biometric authentication - although 'cardholder not present' will remain a problem
Acquisition brings multi-factor authentication to SMBs
Move to the cloud reduces cost and complexity
Peter Cochrane: The road to password heaven or insecure hell?
Peter Cochrane looks at how to make stronger, better passwords that you can actually remember
Walk this way: Researchers claim new authentication technology based on the way people walk
Could walking become the latest form of biometric authentication?
Credit Suisse deploys Amazon Alexa-like robots to respond to basic compliance questions
Twenty robots deployed to reduce the number of calls to Credit Suisse's compliance centre
Blockchain: not the Messiah
Blockchain is an ingenious technological development, but it's far from being the saviour many are looking for
ATM malware found in the wild
GreenDispenser malware cuts out the middleman in banking cyber fraud - enables attackers to directly drain banks' cash machines
Is there any alternative to the password?
Passwords might be a particularly poor form of authentication and access control, but they are going to be around for some time to come
Backbytes: One billion passwords cracked! Pay $120 to find out if you're affected...
Is there really a Russian gang that has seemingly cracked 1.2 billion user names and passwords? Really???
Authentication a barrier to online commerce for most people
Study finds growing dissatisfaction with existing authentication processes
Microsoft acquires mobile security authentications firm PhoneFactor
Acquirement comes as rumors of a "Surface" phone begin to rise