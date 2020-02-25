Apache Spark
Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman: 'Is it the end of the road for Hadoop? Well what do you think?'
'I've never seen anything sink as fast as Hadoop,' says Slootman
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Databricks open-sources Delta Lake, its next-gen data lake platform
Company wants more developers to drive adoption
Optimised bidding and targeted advertising is a job for AI, says MediaGamma
UCL offshoot MediaGamma is focused on an AI layer to manage real-time bidding
How Nielsen is evolving into an AI-first business
We have had to embrace three things: cloud, open source and mobile and we use AI where it makes sense, says chief research officer Mainak Mazumdar
What's new in Spark and machine learning?
Original creator of Spark Zaharia talks about ML Flow and Project Hydrogen, two recent projects designed to make machine learning easier
Harnessing the winds of change: How Shell is working on next-gen machine learning to meet future energy demand
'If you can have machine learning operating in real-time and in stream you really can change the way the whole business operates,' says analytics head Dan Jeavons
The data science of domestic appliances: Energy companies have big plans for the smart home
Energy supplier EDF and smart home vendor Toon talk data-driven services and avoiding being seen as Big Brother
Databricks announces Delta, aimed at revving up AI development
Delta is intended to reduce the data cleaning grunt work inherent in developing machine learning models as well as speeding everything up
Understanding AI and its benefits for business
Companies believe in the promise of AI but struggle with the 'how', says David Wyatt of Databricks
Microsoft unveils machine learning library for Apache Spark
Software giant hopes data scientists will be able to be more productive with Spark
IBM sparks conversations about analytics, processing and the hunt for ET
IBM researchers will present their findings at the Spark Summit in San Francisco
The chatbots are coming: 'natural language search is going to be the new default interface'
Intelligent chatbots will soon displace many customer services roles
Digital transformation is 'very hard to do' says First Utility CIO Bill Wilkins
How being a digital native is helping the firm look at markets beyond energy
The stealthy rise of functional programming
Haskell isn't about to take over the world, but functional programming is slowly making its presence felt
MongoDB takes aim at serverless cloud and offers graph functionality with latest release
Update also includes a host of security enhancements
How we future-proof our data science at Channel 4
Senior data scientist Alice Jacques explains how networking is the key to staying ahead of the game
Big data in Excel? 'Bad idea!' IBM's top tips on managing analytics projects
IBM high-performance computing and medical data expert, Janis Landry-Lane, provides five tips for better big data
IBM announces new Spark-based Data Science Experience
Hosted on Bluemix cloud, the platform offers Spark as a service to data scientists
What's new in Hadoop?
The distributions are diverging as the latest additions make clear
We have no problem recruiting data scientists because we have really big data, says Royal Mail
With 160,000 employees and billions of letters and parcels to deliver, Royal Mail has plenty of data for those who like a challenge, says Thomas Lee-Warren
Hadoop exemplifies the promises and the pitfalls of open source - here's why
Fast moving and flexible, Hadoop has emerged to meet the data processing challenges of today, but it's not without challenges of its own
Computing Big Data Review 2016
This year's review looks at the extent of big data rollouts, organisational success factors and data scientists
If you have less than a petabyte of data you don't need Hadoop
'Use it when you need it but when you don't, don't bother,' says Vincent de Lagabbe, CTO of bitcoin analysis firm Kaiko