Amazon Redshift
News UK sets out new data strategy: AI and data scientists
News UK CTO Christina Scott also discusses experimenting with data, and her use of Amazon Redshift and Google's BigQuery
FT CPIO Christina Scott on the FT's big web refresh and legacy migration
Financial Times chief product and information officer Christina Scott discusses a major website redesign, and the IT work necessary to manage the brand's transition to new owners
Making Just Eat 'available to customers wherever they are on any device' - an interview with CTO Carlos Morgado
Apple Watch, cloud and analytics are refining food ordering at Just Eat, providing a personal experience to customers, wherever they are, Morgado tells Computing