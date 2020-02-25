Top 100 CIOs
This is the short description
The IT Leaders 100 is Computing's definitive ranking of the UK's foremost technology professionals. Whether they're CIOs, CTOs, chief architects, developer leads or dozens of related roles, these leaders are proven experts with track records of sustained success.
100 George Tunnicliffe
Head of IT Operations
National Theatre
99 Paul Cooper
Head of Information Systems
Burton's Biscuit Company
98 Andrew Turner
CIO
HS2
97 Rick Allan
Head of Delivery Capability
Zurich Insurance Company
96 Chris Ashworth
CIO
Hermes
95 Damien Turner
Head of IT
Holiday Extras
94 Geoff Smith
CTO
Northern Devon NHS Trust
93 Matthew Postgate
Chief Technology and Product Officer
BBC
92 Adam Gerrard
CIO
Yodel
91 Simon Parker
CIO
Babcock
90 Paul Mease
Director of IT
Unite
89 Rick Bisset
IT Director
The Cotswold Company
88 David Munn
Head of IT
Greater London Authority
87 Emer McNally
CIO
Meggitt
86 David Cooper
CIO
Mitie
85 Alan Hill
Chief Information and Digital Officer
University of Exeter
84 Anna Barsby
Chief Technology Director
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc
83 Alan Shields
Technical Architecture Manager
LGSS
82 Ian Turfrey
CIO
British Medical Association
81 Amitabh Apte
CTO
Reckitt Benckiser Group
80 Max Currie
CIO
National Grid
79 Mike Gibbons
CIO
Aggregate Industries Europe
78 Kevin Murray
CIO
AXA
77 Matt Peers
CIO
Linklaters
76 Andy Chalkin
CIO
Pret A Manger
75 Tim Jones
CIO
Moneysupermarket
74 Richard Cammish
CIO
Essentra
73 Steve Townsend
CDO
NHS
72 Clifford Borroughs
CIO
The FA
71 Sarah Wilkinson
CEO
NHS Digital