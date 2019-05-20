Computing

Nic Denson - Head of PMO, Information Technology, British Heart Foundation

Nic Denson
  • Computing staff
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Nic has very quickly proved himself to be a talent worth keeping an eye on. After three years as a project manager at BAE Systems, Nic joined the University of East London as an IT Project Manager, rising to Deputy Head of PMO shortly afterwards. Since then, he has joined the British Heart Foundation, where he currently holds the Head of PMO position.

Top 250 UK IT Leaders

  • LinkedIn  

More news