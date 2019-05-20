Chris Taylor - CIO, Telegraph Media Group
Chris Taylor has plenty of experience on the IT side of media, after starting out in management consulting with PwC and IBM Global Services. He moved on to Emap, taking over as IT director in 2008, five years after he joined, before being appointed CIO. He was appointed CIO at News International in September 2012, taking over as COO within a year, before moving over to its rival Telegraph Media Group.
