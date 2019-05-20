Computing

Chris Taylor - CIO, Telegraph Media Group

Chris-Taylor-Telegraph.jpg
  • Computing staff
Chris Taylor has plenty of experience on the IT side of media, after starting out in management consulting with PwC and IBM Global Services. He moved on to Emap, taking over as IT director in 2008, five years after he joined, before being appointed CIO. He was appointed CIO at News International in September 2012, taking over as COO within a year, before moving over to its rival Telegraph Media Group.

Top 250 UK IT Leaders

