Microsoft acquires Mover to simplify Microsoft 365 cloud migration

Microsoft has acquired Canadian firm Mover to make it easier for customers to migrate their files and data to Microsoft 365.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Microsoft said that Mover's technology would help strengthen solutions like FastTrack and the SharePoint Migration Tool for moving data from on-premises SharePoint sites to Microsoft 365.

"Our goal is to help customers move to the cloud with confidence," Jeff Teper, CVP Office, SharePoint and OneDrive said in a blog post.

Teper added that they would be benefitted by the expertise of the Mover's team as it merges with Microsoft.

Based in Canada, Mover is a leading provider of cloud file migration services. The company was founded in 2012, and has raised over $1 million in venture capital to date. Symantec, BuzzFeed, AutoDesk, Bandwidth, Xero, Dolby, Corel, and Nike are some of the main customers of this firm.

Presently, Mover supports content migration from more than a dozen cloud service providers - including Dropbox, Box, Google Drive and Egnyte - into SharePoint and OneDrive.

Its technology enables customers to enjoy seamless file collaboration across Microsoft 365 applications and services. Using Mover's unlimited scheduling feature, admins can manage transfer of users and content between platforms with complete ease. It also keeps detailed logs of each task it completes.

"As the world moves to Microsoft 365, it needs an excellent self-serve solution for migrating content," Mover's CEO Eric Warnke commented.

"Our technology makes us one of the fastest OneDrive and SharePoint document migrators in the world. My team has proven this time and time again by setting migration speed records for the industry, always meeting customer needs," he added.

Microsoft is currently investing hugely in Cloud-based Office services, which make a major part of the company's overall business. In 2017, the company earned more revenue from business customers of Office 365 than from traditional Office licenses.

The Microsoft-Mover deal is Microsoft's ninth known purchase of 2019, following its acquisitions of Movere, PromoteIQ, jClarity, Express Logic, BlueTalon, Citus Data, Double Fine Productions, and DataSense. The company acquired Movere in September to simplify migration to Azure.

The company said it will share more details about the integration of Mover technology at its Ignite 2019 conference in November.