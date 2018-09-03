TSB suffers another weekend of downtime

TSB customers have suffered another weekend of downtime, this time affecting the bank's mobile app and online services, following what would appear to be another botched upgrade.

The bank had scheduled an upgrade for between 11pm on Friday and 3am on Saturday. However, many customers have been plagued by problems since then, with the bank claiming that it had finally solved the problems this morning - only to withdraw the claim hours later.

We will be carrying out planned maintenance to our Online Banking services between 11pm on Friday 31 August and 3am on Saturday 1 September. Both our mobile app and Internet Banking will be unavailable during this time. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. — TSB (@TSB) August 31, 2018

The intermittent issues with Internet Banking and the mobile app that some TSB customers experienced yesterday have been resolved. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused. — TSB (@TSB) September 3, 2018

We're aware that some customers are having issues this morning using Internet Banking, the mobile app and telephone self service. We are currently working to fix this issue. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused. — TSB (@TSB) September 3, 2018

TSB only admitted last night that it had an "intermittent" issue affecting users of both the online and mobile banking services, but tweeted this morning that the problems had been fixed - only for customers to claim that they hadn't.

Well, I managed to log in, in the end. Now I'm just stuck with money in one account and an overdraft on the other and your site won't let me transfer.

Seriously, please get your servers sorted. This is getting ridiculous. — Conrad Dakarn (@ConradDakarn) September 3, 2018

Yet another disaster weekend. You advise customers less than 12 hours before the work is due to take place and then instead of 4 hours without access, it is the entire weekend. It just isn't acceptable. — Jean Thierry (@MutliRaceMan) September 3, 2018

A spokesperson said: "We're really sorry that some of our customers are experiencing intermittent issues with online and mobile banking.

"There was an issue yesterday afternoon which was resolved, however customers may be experiencing a slowness in service. Customers are still able to use their cards as normal. We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

In consequence, customers have been unable to transfer funds, with some complaining about overdrafts accrued as a result. Many customers have suggested that this latest outage, after a summer of IT troubles at TSB, is the last straw.

I've been having problems since April... still your website and Apple Pay aren't working for me! — Mark Percival (@architecturem) September 3, 2018

app not working since Friday....just tired of the issue recurring so often. Better find another reliable bank — Neni C. D. (@NeniCD) September 3, 2018

The bank, which is owned by Spain's Banco Sabadell, suffered a catastrophic IT failure in April following a botched attempt to migrate from the banking platform of its former parent Lloyds Bank to Banco Sabadell's IT platform.

Two million customers lost access to online banking services for more than a week, and the company's contact centre also went into meltdown due to a lack of staff able to take a spike in calls.

In July, the bank admitted that the IT failure had cost £176.4 million, as a pre-tax profit of £108.3 million turned into a loss of £107.4 million for the six months to the end of June.

And in June, TSB was branded the 'Truly Shambolic Bank' by MPs yesterday after CEO Paul Pester made a second appearance at the House of Commons, revealing that at least 1,300 people had been defrauded following April's IT migration meltdown.

Pester also revealed that 12,500 people had left the bank since the failed system overhaul in April.

This platform migration was intended to shift accounts from the legacy system of former parent Lloyds Banking Group to a new setup operated by Banco Sabadell, who acquired TSB for £1.7 billion in March 2015 - less than two years after it had been floated off.

Almost two million people - more than a third of TSB's 5.2 million customers - experienced problems when making mobile and online payments as the result of a software failure, and the problems have still not been entirely resolved.

That was followed by a wave of claims of fraud from customers, some of whom watched hanging on the line to TSB's overloaded fraud department as their accounts were drained.

