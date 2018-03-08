VMware brings its AWS cloud software to Europe

VMware has finally rolled out its AWS-based cloud platform to customers across Europe.

The company said it is looking to "accelerate and simplify enterprise cloud migration and hybrid cloud deployments". In particular, it is targeting system integrators and managed service providers predominantly.

Through its partnership with Amazon Web Services, the company is looking to make it easier for enterprises "to run, manage and secure applications" in hybrid clouds.

With the service, users can move applications between VMware vSphere-based data centers and AWS. Essentially, it gives them a way to speed up cloud migrations.

VMware's cloud software also lets customers to tap into a range of AWS features, including databases, analytics, Internet of Things, mobile, security and application devices.

But at the same time, they still have access to VMware's existing cloud management solutions. The tech company said its tools provide the expertise needed for "managing and securing mission-critical applications in the public cloud".

Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager of the cloud platform business unit at VMware, said it is bringing its AWS collaboration to customers globally.

"Since launching VMware Cloud on AWS just six months ago, we've seen tremendous interest from our global customer base and multi-national enterprises," he said.

"Today marks an essential starting point for our global expansion to deliver unparalleled hybrid cloud services in major geographies around the world."

He added: "The VMware and AWS teams are driving a phenomenal pace of innovation, delivering the third major update, with many compelling new capabilities and use-cases, in just six months.

"Customers across virtually every industry are adopting VMware Cloud on AWS because it gives them a scalable, operationally consistent hybrid cloud that meets their most business-critical use cases."

Mark Garman, vice president of AWS Compute Services, explained that its European customers had been asking for access to the service for a while.

"Customers have been asking us to bring VMware Cloud on AWS to Europe, and we are excited to be doing that today in the UK," he said.

"Working together, VMware and AWS are delivering deeper AWS integration so that customers won't have to manage their own storage and database services."