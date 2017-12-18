Oracle to acquire Australian cloud company Aconex for $1.19bn in cash
Aconex specialises in cloud construction collaboration software
Less than a week after filing disappointing financial results, Oracle has swooped to purchase another cloud services company, this time agreeing a $1.19bn deal to buy cloud provider Aconex. The Australian...
