The journey to passwordless at Zurich Insurance
Insurer is using adaptive multifactor authentication with the eventual aim of ditching passwords altogether
Security, usability and identity are three interconnecting pieces of the digital transformation puzzle that no organisation can afford to ignore. The requirement for system security needs no further explanation,...
Security Technology
The journey to passwordless at Zurich Insurance
Insurer is using adaptive multifactor authentication with the eventual aim of ditching passwords altogether
Microsoft announces general availability of Azure Security Centre for IoT
IoT Azure security tool can identify configuration issues before they can be used in a cyber attack
Oracle releases July 2019 Critical Patch Update to address vulnerabilities across multiple products
Latest Oracle patch release addresses a mere 319 vulnerabilities across the company's enterprise software
ProtonMail releases PGP encryption library for the Go programming language
Aims to make it easier for developers to add end-to-end cryptography to their apps
San Francisco bans police from using facial recognition tools
City officials voted eight-to-one to ban facial recognition use by law enforcement, with the ban to come into effect next week.
Back to Top