Visa acquires fintech start-up Plaid for $5.3bn
Plaid turns $310m in venture funding into a tidy $5bn profit for backers of 2013 fintech start-up
Visa adds new payment security services to combat emerging frauds
New payment fraud services from Visa includes a tool to probe websites for card-data skimmer malware
Hackers can bypass verification limits on Visa cards
Researchers have described the findings as "significant" and called on banks to improve contactless payment card security
Tesco Bank fined £16.4m by FCA over 2016 cyber attack
Fine negotiated down from £33.6m for compensating customers quickly and agreeing early settlement with FCA
Visa claims "rare" failure in networking switch caused payments meltdown
Letter to House of Commons Treasure Committee explains cause of payments glitch earlier this month
Visa: Rare networking switch failure to blame for payments glitch earlier this month
Rare fault meant identifying and rectifying cause of problem took longer than usual
Visa Europe outage: Visa claims systems back up and running following hardware failure
Afternoon of retail disruption caused by hardware failure, claims Visa
Government plans to double top-class visa availability to tempt more technology leaders
Assessment body Tech Nation has welcomed the move after hitting its visa cap
New cryptocurrency exchange promises to bring virtual currencies to everyday purchases
The LBX Dragoncard will be accepted anywhere that takes Visa (so, everywhere)
Mobile banking beating physical branches, says report
Online banking trumps physical branches, claims Visa report
Visa integrates biometrics for credit card payments
Visa plans to tighten payments with biometric authentication - although 'cardholder not present' will remain a problem
Visa security flaws enable credit card numbers and expiry dates to be guessed, claim researchers
Visa credit card security fails to identify brute force attack conducted over different websites
Visa aims its secure payments tech at cloud-based banking apps
The payments firm is expanding the scope of its tokenisation service
Visa Europe rolls out Computacenter NGSD IT service desk to all 3,400 staff as part of wider mobility overhaul
'In the 21st century, our system seemed ripe for improvement' says head of IT David Sherry
Hilton Hotels investigating point-of-sale card fraud claims
Point-of-sale malware could have been active since November 2014
Target to pay up to $67m in data breach settlement with Visa
Any bank that agrees to settlement deal will have to drop their involvement in any other legal action against the US retailer
Contactless Visa credit and debit cards open to £1m theft flaw
Flaw in contactless payment cards leaves users wide open to thefts of up to £1m
TfL adoption of contactless payments to boost transactions to over 500m a year, claims Visa
Card firm says Transport for London's new policy will be a catalyst for contactless payments
Banks file lawsuit against Trustwave for Target data breach
Vulnerabilities were either "undetected or ignored by Trustwave", claim banks
MasterCard and Visa team up in a bid to boost payment security
Recent high profile breaches have "served as a catalyst"
Contactless payments: are we sacrificing security for convenience?
Danny Palmer investigates whether contactless card payments could see us handing our details to cyber criminals, all for the sake of buying a coffee a little quicker
Plugging the IT Skills Gap Part Three: Visa Europe
Visa Europe builds its IT talent from the ground up, with in-house degree-level training