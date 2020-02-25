Virtual desktops
AMD unveils FirePro S9170 GPU for data centres with over 5.2 teraflops of performance
AMD claims leading performance for its accelerators aimed at HPC and virtual workstation applications
Nvidia offers UK customers test drive of Grid virtual GPU technology
Nvidia offers free 24-hour test drive of Grid technology for accelerated graphics in virtualised environments
Citrix and Nvidia accelerate virtual desktops with Kepler GPUs
Virtual desktops can run directly on the Nvidia GPU under XenServer and XenDesktop
AMD updates remote graphics for VDI with FirePro R5000 adapter
FirePro R5000 provides acceleration to drive up to four remote screens for professional users
Nvidia VGX platform pushes virtual desktops into the cloud
GPU virtualisation accelerates VDI on mobile devices