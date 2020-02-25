virtual currency
6.32pm, Tuesday 1 August: First block mined for Bitcoin 'hard fork' Bitcoin Cash
Virtual windfall for Bitcoin holders - but only if they also hold their private key
'If you turn it off, you don't pay for it' - Shell's long but cost-efficient journey to AWS and the cloud
How the money men were satisfied that virtualisation works for the oil giant
Will Ebay soon take payments in bitcoin?
Ebay in talks with Coinbase and other bitcoin companies to start offering payments in virtual currency
Bitcoin exchange Vircurex on brink of collapse after cyber attacks
Beijing-based cyber currency exchange freezes funds with immediate effect
MtGox £300m Bitcoin loss, bankruptcy and possible theft details emerge
'We still have no clear grasp of the situation' says Japanese government
Liberty Reserve payments system accused over $6bn money laundering
Company founders arrested and accused of running 'PayPal for criminals'