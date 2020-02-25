UK Trade & Investment
Brexit: can we still invest in innovation?
Chris Middleton argues that the UK needs to be more ambitious with its investment, especially post-Brexit
Sky Betting invests £11m in Sheffield and Leeds UK tech hubs
With 900 new tech jobs being created, is the north's tech scene finally mobilising?
UPDATED: 'Not true... wholly inaccurate and not based on fact' - Tech City UK and government slam reports of 'rift'
Reports in the UK tech media are completely false and factually incorrect spokesperson tells Computing