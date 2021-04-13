TSMC
Taiwan prioritises chips over food production, suspends irrigation across thousands of acres of farmland as drought continues
Chipmaking facility uses a lot of water, typically two to four million gallons each day
Intel to make processors for other chipmakers based on their own designs
CEO Pat Gelsinger says the company will invest $20 billion (£14.6 billion) on two new 'fabs' in Arizona this year
Drought-hit Taiwan has water reserves to keep chip makers running till May
The country is facing one of its worst droughts in decades
AMD agrees to buy Xilinx for $35 billion
Both firms expect the deal to close at the end of 2021
US imposes restrictions on technology sales to Chinese chip giant SMIC
The Trump administration believes that technologies supplied to the Chinese company could be used for military purposes
TSMC expects 3nm chip mass production in the second half of 2022
3nm technology will be 30 per cent more energy efficient and 15 per cent faster than the 5nm tech, TSMC says
US sanctions force Huawei to stop making Kirin chips
Huawei can no longer produce the chips it needs for its high-end smartphones with features like 5G and AI, due to US government sanctions
TSMC to begin 3nm mass production in 2021, report
The chip maker is also rumoured to have made major breakthrough in 2nm chips
TSMC confirms plan to stop supplying chips to Huawei in two months
Says it is no longer processing orders from the Chinese firm
Apple PCB orders for iPhone SE2 postponed due to coronavirus
The launch of Apple’s upgraded entry-level iPhone SE2 has been pushed back from this month into the second quarter
First ARM-powered Apple Macs coming within 18 months, claims Ming-Chi Kuo
Long rumoured shift from Intel to in-house designed ARM processors is imminent, noted Apple analyst claims
TSMC's 5nm process achieves 50 per cent yield
AMD is expected to be among the first customers for TSMC's 5nm chips, for its Zen 4 CPUs
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X delayed over clock speeds, not manufacturing issues, claim reports
TSMC production issues not the reason for Ryzen 9 3950X delays, according to sources in Taiwan
Huawei unveils Kirin 990 5G, the world's first all-in-one 5G system-on-a-chip
Huawei's 5G chipset is made by TSMC using its latest 7nm manufacturing process
Intel's 10nm CPUs might not come to desktops until 2022, leaked slides indicate
Leaked slides indicate that 10nm from Intel still won't be arriving in volume for another two or three years
TSMC to max-out manufacturing for 7nm parts with orders from AMD, Apple and Nvidia
TSMC to come back strongly from a series of setbacks over the past nine months with full order books for 7nm chips from AMD, Apple and Nvidia
AMD to launch 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Navi graphics cards in July
Flagship Ryzen 3000 expected to bear 16 cores, 32 threads and run at 4.7GHz
AMD Ryzen and Threadripper news: Russian retailer leaks new Ryzen CPU specs
16-core Ryzen 9 planned alongside Ryzen 7 with boost clock of 5GHz
AMD expected to unveil 7nm Ryzens and Navi GPUs in January
Forthcoming 7nm Ryzen CPUs and GPUs will be made by TSMC rather than GlobalFoundries
Intel looking to outsource some 14nm server CPU production to TSMC
Intel struggles to meet current demand due to continuing delays in shifting to 10nm, according to reports
GlobalFoundries drops 7nm as AMD goes to TSMC instead
Customers keener on 12nm and 14nm processes than 7nm, claims GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield
TSMC chip production knocked offline by WannaCry virus outbreak affecting unpatched Windows 7
TSMC reveals cause of virus outbreak that brought production to a halt over the weekend
TSMC production disrupted by outbreak of WannaCry virus following botched software upgrades
WannaCry unleashed on Windows 7 workstations running critical systems, TSMC reveals today
TSMC to spend $25bn in shift to 5nm
TSMC claim follows Samsung reveal of its 7nm process