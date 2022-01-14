TSMC remains committed to expanding capacity, despite warnings of lower demand

clock • 3 min read
Between 70 and 80 per cent of the investment will go toward advanced process technologies like 3nm
Image:

Between 70 and 80 per cent of the investment will go toward advanced process technologies like 3nm

TSMC is bullish about the future, but analysts are not so sure

Chip maker TSMC plans to invest up to $44 billion (£32 billion) this year to beef up chip manufacturing capacity, amid analyst warnings that the demand for technology gadgets could soften in near future....

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

SysJoker backdoor is infecting Windows, Linux and macOS devices, researchers warn

Microsoft discovers destructive malware in Ukrainian government networks

More on Client

The new iMac comes with upgraded Intel CPUs and improved AMD graphics
Hardware

Apple updates iMac desktops with new Intel processors and AMD GPUs

Apple clears the decks ahead of big launch planned on Monday

Computing News
clock 19 March 2019 •
AMD's Ryzen architecture has come as Intel has struggled to shift from 14nm to 10nm
Hardware

AMD expected to unveil 7nm Ryzens and Navi GPUs in January

Forthcoming 7nm Ryzen CPUs and GPUs will be made by TSMC rather than GlobalFoundries

Computing News
clock 05 October 2018 •
The original Xbox One
Hardware

Microsoft rejects AMD's Ryzen in favour of 'evolved' AMD Jaguar CPU for Project Scorpio

Next Xbox will come with 12GB GDDR5 memory and pack an AMD Polaris GPU

Carly Page
Carly Page
clock 07 April 2017 •