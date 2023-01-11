Apple aims to replace Broadcom and Qualcomm chips

Massive semiconductor market shake-up

clock • 2 min read
Apple aims to use its own in-house design to replace Broadcom and Qualcomm chips
Image:

Apple aims to use its own in-house design to replace Broadcom and Qualcomm chips

Apple is working to replace Broadcom and Qualcomm chips with its own components, giving the firm complete control over the technology used in its mobile devices.

According to Bloomberg, Apple's plan includes replacing the Broadcom chips that provide Wi-Fi and Bluetooth by 2025.

The iPhone maker is also working to replace Qualcomm's cellular modem chips by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

Apple had originally planned to replace the Qualcomm component as soon as this year, but delays in the development process have extended the deadline.

Apple has been making efforts to reduce its dependence on other chipmakers in recent years.

It already creates its own Arm-based chips, often produced by TSMC in Taiwan. It has also stopped using the majority of Intel chips on its Mac computers, instead choosing for in-house components known as Apple Silicon.

The upcoming move may now affect the largest manufacturers of wireless components and could further upend the semiconductor industry, which earns billions of dollars supplying the world's most profitable company.

Apple is said to be Broadcom's biggest client, contributing over $7 billion (20%) of Broadcom's net sales for the fiscal year 2022.

Broadcom had warned for years that its dependence on Apple would not last for ever. The company continues to supply Apple with other components, such as radio-frequency and wireless charging chips, but the iPhone maker has been working on customising those parts as well.

Last month, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan was optimistic that the company would keep a presence at Apple.

"We believe we have the best technology and delivering value to our customers," he said.

"There's no reason to find something else where you're not the best."

Broadcom stock dropped dramatically after Bloomberg's report.

This is also bad news for Qualcomm, which makes the Snapdragon X65 5G modem in the iPhone 14.

Like Broadcom, Qualcomm is a major Apple supplier. Despite warning for years that its dependence on the Cupertino-based firm would eventually fall, Apple still generated 22% of Qualcomm's annual revenue (more than $10 billion) in 2022.

Bloomberg's report says Apple intends to deploy its own cellular processors in just one new iPhone first, before progressively transitioning away from Qualcomm silicon over a three-year period.

The company is also said to be working on a future chip that would consolidate all wireless functionalities, including cellular modems, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, into a single component.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Microsoft addresses active vulnerability in January Patch Tuesday

Microsoft considering ChatGPT in Office apps

More on Chips and Components

The new . Image Credit: Intel
Chips and Components

Intel's 13th Gen mobile processors hit 24-cores

Launch partners include HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, MSI and Razer

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 January 2023 • 2 min read
South Korea proposes bigger tax breaks to strengthen domestic chip industry
Chips and Components

South Korea proposes chip industry tax breaks

Could save chip-makers nearly $3 billion next year

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 January 2023 • 2 min read
Alibaba's access to Arm's advanced chip designs restricted by US, UK export controls
Chips and Components

Export controls limit Chinese access to Arm chip designs

Chipmakers are looking for ways around the restrictions

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 December 2022 • 2 min read