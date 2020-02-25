Tim Cook
Apple iPhone sales rebound pushes quarterly revenue to record high
Sales of new iPhone 11 models drove Apple's quarterly revenues up to $91.8bn
Apple CEO Tim Cook calls for global corporate tax reform
Technology giants like Apple and Amazon are under pressure as more and more companies consider digital services taxes
What to expect from Apple's iPhone 11 launch on Tuesday
Apple's upcoming iPhones are expected to have new AI-powered capabilities to enable users to do live-editing of video as it is being recorded
Apple launches $5999 Mac Pro with up to 28-core processor and 1.5TB of RAM
The Mac Pro was launched alongside a new 6K Pro Display XDR monitor costing $4999
Apple's 2020 iPhones to have rear 3D camera for augmented reality features
New rear-facing camera on the 2020 iPhone will be capable of scanning surroundings to create a 3D projection of the real world
Apple: Slowing iPhone sales behind first profits warning since 2002
Apple loses $250bn in value since becoming $1trn company in August
Tim Cook calls for GDPR-like law for US
The Apple chief praised European data protection at a conference in Brussels
Now Amazon and Super Micro tell Bloomberg to retract its China spy-chip story
AWS CEO Andy Jassy and Super Micro CEO Charles Liang urge Bloomberg to retract China spy-chip report
Apple closes in on $1trn market cap as it posts record third-quarter earnings
Revenues weigh-in at $53.3bn as punters scoop-up iPhone Xs and Apple Watches
Apple's 'best selling' iPhone X helps company to second-quarter revenues of $61.1bn
Tim Cook roundly debunks reports that the iPhone X is struggling
Apple to pay for new campus HQ with foreign cash
Apple is benefiting from multi-billion-dollar tax break - while staff will receive $2,500 bonuses
Apple CEO Tim Cook admits that Apple IS building autonomous vehicle technology
Tim Cook has spoken!
Apple CEO Tim Cook says AR can be as big as the smartphone
Cook puts AR over VR as next big next big tech trend
Six million Apple Watches sold in the fourth quarter, according to Canalys
Canalys data also suggests Apple sold 12 million in 2016 in total
Should the government should be able to access encrypted communications? Yes, say a small majority of Americans
Gap appears to be narrowing in favour of encryption
Apple CEO Tim Cook: We haven't forgotten about desktop PCs
The desktop remains "very strategic" to Apple, Cook reassures staff in internal message to staff
Tim Cook: Apple's €13bn tax bill 'total political crap'
Cook claims Apple paid full corporate tax rate in Ireland - not the 0.005 per cent claimed by the European Commission
Apple CEO Tim Cook: The EU is putting jobs and investment at risk over Irish tax ruling
Apple responds to EU ruling over Irish taxes
Apple CEO Tim Cook reflects on five years at the top, sees AI as major growth area
Cook also gives strong hints augmented reality tech in development at Apple
Bill Gates backs the FBI against Apple over the San Bernardino terrorist's iPhone
If the government wants it, the government should have it, argues Gates
Apple confirms iPhone sales slowdown as iPad and Mac sales fall
No Christmas rush as buyers get bored of iPads and Apple warns of imminent iPhone sales crash
Apple, Vodafone, EE, O2 and Three identify concerns over draft Investigatory Powers Bill
Data retention, encryption, filtering and backdoors all problematic, parliamentary committee told
Apple and Amazon, the first casualties of 2016
They may own the present, but they should beware the ghost of Christmas future
Apple CEO Tim Cook clashes with NSA on security, encryption and surveillance
'You can't have a back door that's only for the good guys, it will be subject to abuse,' argues Cook