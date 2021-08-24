ADVERTISEMENT

Tech executives invited to meet President Biden on cybersecurity

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 August 2021 • 2 min read
Tech executives invited to meet President Biden on cybersecurity
Image:

Tech executives invited to meet President Biden on cybersecurity

It follows a recent spate of ransomware attacks on American entities, hampering services and logistics

US President Joe Biden will host a meeting with the chiefs of some of the tech industry's most influential companies on Wednesday, where they will discuss efforts to improve the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure following a dramatic surge in attacks in recent months.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Apple's Tim Cook, Amazon's Andy Jassy and Microsoft's Satya Nadella will attend the meeting.

Leaders from IBM, Google, JPMorgan Chase and the energy firm Southern Company have also been invited.

While precise details about the event are not known at this time, sources told Bloomberg that President Biden wants to discuss critical infrastructure entities' efforts to improve cybersecurity and collaborations with the government. 'Critical infrastructure' in this case refers to banking firms, as well as energy, water and other utilities.

The government is also ready to collaborate with tech firms, to develop software to improve supply chain security.

Tim Cook has met with officials at the White House on several occasions in recent years. He was on a board for former President Donald Trump, and wrote a letter to President Biden earlier this year, praising his quick action on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

The White House cybersecurity meeting follows a recent spate of ransomware attacks on American entities, hampering services and logistics in the US.

In May, US fuel distributor Colonial Pipeline suffered a massive ransomware attack that crippled fuel delivery in southeastern US states. The shutdown sparked panic, with residents seen lining up at petrol pumps for several hours over fears of fuel shortages.

In June, Brazil-based JBS, the world's largest meat-packer by sales, paid a ransom of $11 million after a massive attack on its computer systems in the US and Australia.

Florida-based IT firm Kaseya also suffered a ransomware attack last month, which was thought to be the work of the Russia-based REvil group.

Following these high-profile attacks, President Biden signed a national security memorandum in July - aimed at strengthening cybersecurity for the country's critical infrastructure, like power and water suppliers, public health organisations and transport systems.

The memorandum established an Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Initiative: a collaborative effort between the federal government and firms running industrial control systems, to provide the latest tools and technologies to defend against attacks.

The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information that could help identify or locate cyber actors working at the direction of a foreign government and targeting critical infrastructure in the US.

President Biden also signed an executive order in May, aiming to implement new policies to protect the country from future cyber attacks. The order directed federal agencies to adopt data encryption and multi-factor authentication within six months to make it difficult for threat actors to compromise their IT networks.

The order also requires private firms providing IT service to government departments and agencies to implement higher security standards, and notify law-enforcement agencies if hackers breach their systems.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Apple employees share stories of workplace discrimination, harassment

Microsoft Power Apps misconfigurations expose 38 million records

ADVERTISEMENT

More on uncategorised

A decade-long labour shortage is helping to fuel big pay rises for IT professionals
Leadership

Want to make £££ in IT? Go into quality assurance, security, architecture or programme management

Then work your way up to CIO - but avoid the helpdesk, which (as always) offers the worst-paid roles in IT

Graeme Burton
clock 13 February 2020 •
IT professionals are generally happy in their roles - they just want more money
Leadership

Half of IT pros plan to change jobs in 2020 - Harvey Nash

Two-thirds of IT pros are happy in their job, according to Harvey Nash survey, but just want more money

Graeme Burton
clock 13 February 2020 •
uncategorised

Firewall pioneer Nir Zuk discusses next-generation security

Computing blogs
clock 28 October 2010 •
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT