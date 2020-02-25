Tesla
Elon Musk ordered to cease and desist making 'misleading statements' over Tesla safety ratings
US vehicle testing agency accuses Musk of 'misunderstanding safety data' when he claimed Tesla Model 3 was the safest car ever made
Tesla Model 3 navigation security flaw enables hackers to take control of Autopilot
Sat Nav spoofing is a growing threat to in-car driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles, warns Regulus
Tesla manager warns of global shortage of battery minerals in near future
Some minerals cannot be easily obtained, due to underinvestment in the mining sector
Tesla sues former employee, claiming theft of Autopilot source code
Tesla alleges that an engineer who left suddenly in January copied more than 300,000 files containing Autopilot source code
Report into Florida Tesla crash that claimed Autopilot might have cut crash rates is flawed, claims new analysis
New analysis indicates that Tesla's Autopilot system may be linked to an increase in crashes
Tesla shares slide after the SEC asks judge to hold Elon Musk in contempt over tweet
The regulator didn't specifically state what penalty it wanted the court to impose on Musk
Tesla to acquire energy tech firm Maxwell Technologies for $218m
Tesla to pay 55 per cent premium to get its hands on Maxwell's ultracapacitor technology
This year's Pwn2Own contest to target Tesla Model 3 with prizes of up to $250,000 per exploit
Tesla joined by Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe and VMware as targets in this year's Pwn2Own hacking contest
SEC's $20m fine over 'funding secured' tweets were 'worth it', says Elon Musk
Musk tweets his way back into trouble over the weekend
Musk charged with securities fraud over 'funding secured' Tesla privatisation tweets
Musk's tweets intended to impress girlfriend Grimes, SEC claims
Outdated Tesla keyless fobs vulnerable to relay attacks that could make Model S easy to steal
Proprietary encryption system used in fobs' handshake with car can be intercepted and de-coded
Tesla wins dismissal of Model 3 court case
The electric auto maker really needed a win after several months of "production hell"
Kalashnikov's Soviet-style concept car takes the EV fight to Tesla
There have been mixed reactions to the CV-1's looks
Ex-employee accuses Tesla of spying on workers and ignoring drug cartel operating in Gigafactory
The former employee says that Tesla fired him for bringing the accusations to management internally
Tesla statement: Musk admits he doesn't have "funding secured" for Tesla privatisation plan
Musk went public on privatisation plan "because I felt it was the right and fair thing to do so"
First lawsuits filed over Elon Musk's Tesla privatisation tweets
Short-sellers burnt by Musk's "false and misleading" tweets the first to file suit
Elon Musk faces SEC probe over stock-price goosing tweets to take Tesla private
Musk claims Tesla buy-out is almost ready, but that "a final decision has not yet been made"
Intel confirms hire of former AMD CPU architect Jim Keller from Tesla
Chip guru behind IA-64 leaves Tesla for Intel
Elon Musk says that too much automation is slowing Model 3 production
Too many robots led to a "crazy network" of conveyors, but Musk now expects a big increase in Model 3 production
Elon Musk is leaving board of the non-profit AI safety group, OpenAI
Tesla founder leaves OpenAI group - while Valve Software's Gabe Newell joins
Tesla's smart power grid experiment about to kick off in Canada
Pilot project will serve 300 homes to start with
Elon Musk to launch Tesla Roadster into space on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday
Scheduled for lift off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at 1:30pm