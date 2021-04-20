tax avoidance
IR35: MPs urge government to protect contract workers from the malpractices of umbrella companies
Urgent steps are needed to clean up UK's 'wild west' contracting labour supply chain after IR35, a new investigation says
Government is considering bringing earlier IR35 tax reforms to private sector, at contractors' expense
The changes, intended to catch tax dodgers, have led to a massive staff shortages in the public sector
Apple ordered to pay back taxes of €13bn
European Commission demands that Apple pay back illegal state aid
Hackers spill offshore law firm's tax secrets
Tax avoidance secrets of world leaders and their associates revealed in Panama law firm security breach
HMRC warns of £550m 'cost' of abolishing IR35
IR35 anti-avoidance measure is cost-effective, claims HMRC in report
Hungary suspends internet tax plans after international protests
Vociferous criticism at home and abroad leads to climbdown by Hungarian government
UPDATED: European Commission to investigate Apple's tax arrangements
Competition Commissioner Joaqin Almunia to announce probe into what US has previously called "the Holy Grail of tax avoidance"
Governments pledge to stop tech giants exploiting tax loopholes
Plan for specific changes to tax diplomacy for G20 countries
Footballers accused over data centre tax avoidance scheme
Arsene Wenger, Roy Hodgson and Wayne Rooney all named over scheme that cost taxpayers £52m