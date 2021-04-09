IR35: MPs urge government to protect contract workers from the malpractices of umbrella companies

Urgent steps are needed to clean up UK's 'wild west' contracting labour supply chain after IR35, a new investigation says

MPs urge government to protect contract workers from the malpractices of umbrella companies
MPs urge government to protect contract workers from the malpractices of umbrella companies
A parliamentary inquiry into UK's contracting sector has exposed various malpractices in the supply chain by many non-compliant umbrella companies and recruitment agencies. The Loan Charge All-Party...

