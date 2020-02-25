Start-up
Apple buys face analysis startup Emotient to boost AI tech
Face emotion analysis could find its way into the Siri virtual assistant
V3 Startup Spotlight: E-commerce and augmented reality firm GoInStore
Co-founder André Hordagoda tells us more about his startup
Apple buys AI startup Perceptio to boost iPhone deep learning tech
Perceptio uses AI to identify photos without relying on cloud-stored data
V3 Startup Spotlight: Cloud-based background checking service Onfido
This week Husayn Kassai, co-founder and chef executive of Onfido, goes under the spotlight
UK startup Q-Bot wins international robotics award
Robot could save country millions by insulating hard-to-reach areas in old homes to reduce fuel bills
General Election: Conservatives commit to superfast broadband, 5G and startup support
Party touts plans for wider technology use in the public sector, but is vague on the details
Innovate UK launches £210,000 fund to fuel wearable tech innovation
Six winners will work with major companies to develop wearable products
Google picks up two Oxford University startups for AI talent
Google boosts ranks of experts as it focuses on image recognition and natural language understanding
Nokia launches augmented reality job-finding app and partners with startup incubator
Finnish phone maker hopes to create a more intuitive and personal job-hunting experience
Silicon Valley Bank opens UK branch to boost start-up finance options
Technology-focused financial firm sees a nation ripe for investment
Top 10 tech triumphs we want to see in 2012
Facebook to float, a blunder-free Olympics and other tech wishes for the new year