SpaceX
Apple is reportedly developing satellite technology to beam internet data to users' devices
But there are some uncertainties associated with the project for now
Elon Musk: SpaceX is 'getting ready' for its first Starship orbital test launch
Starship will fly to an altitude of about 22.5km during its first test flight
Communication system 'bug' prevented SpaceX from receiving emails about potential satellite collision
ESA altered the trajectory of its observation satellites to prevent a collision with a SpaceX-launched satellite
NASA offers $69 million contract to SpaceX to deflect asteroids
Demonstration mission expected to be launched in June 2021
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy's first commercial mission and successfully lands all three rocket boosters
The SpaceX rocket carried a telecoms satellite for Saudi Arabia-based firm Arabsat
NASA could use a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to send astronauts back to the Moon
NASA's Jim Bridenstine says the agency is considering SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket and ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket for the Agency's Moon mission
NASA warns SpaceX and Boeing about design and safety concerns with their astronaut launch systems
NASA's safety advisory panel has listed four major risk issues in its annual report
First demo flight of uncrewed SpaceX Dragon capsule to take place on 2nd March
Assuming the test goes well, a crewed flight with two astronauts will be conducted in July this year
SpaceX plans to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce
SpaceX currently has more than 6,000 employees in its workforce - soon to be reduced by around 600
Elon Musk aims for first Starship hopper test flight in the next four weeks
Starship Hopper is a shorter version of the main Starship spacecraft, currently being assembled in Boca Chica, Texas
Top 10 space stories of 2018
From Hubble tracking down the most distant star from Earth to the Dawn probe going interstellar, 2018 was full of exciting space stories
All four planned rocket launches postponed on Tuesday either due to faults or bad weather
Faults and bad weather ground SpaceX, Blue Origin, Arianespace and United Alliance
NASA and SpaceX reschedule first demonstration mission of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule
Mission will provide vital data about the performance of rocket, spacecraft, autonomous docking system and the landing system
SpaceX blasts off unmanned Dragon cargo ship to space station, but stage-one rocket crashes into the sea
Capsule due to arrive at the space station on Saturday, despite first-stage rocket failure following launch
NASA launches TESS on first-of-a-kind mission to look for worlds beyond solar system
Lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket today following postponement on Monday
Elon Musk's Falcon Heavy rocket launch could plummet back to Earth
It's next close approach to Earth could be before the century is out, in 2091
Elon Musk will 'eat his hat' if a competitor's rocket flies before 2023
Musk argues that the Falcon Heavy cost substantially less than the competition and is a long way ahead
SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launches Tesla Roadster into orbit - and lands back safely on Earth, too
Expensive Tesla Roadster now heading towards Martian asteroid belt
Elon Musk to launch Tesla Roadster into space on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday
Scheduled for lift off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at 1:30pm
SpaceX to deploy its super-fast internet satelites by 2019
SpaceX has unveiled plans to send thousands of internet satellites to space.
Elon Musk's mission to Mars pencilled in for 2022
Golgafrincham B-Ark should be ready sooner than anticipated