Social Networking
Six networking tips for women new to tech
Networking for n00bs
Twitter's new design was made by women. Is that a good thing?
Perhaps they should have waited a little longer to announce that, given the backlash, argues Holly Brockwell
Case study: Building a social network to support mental health
Mental health issues can strike at any time of day or night, and the SHaRON network provides 24/7 support
Facebook's share price climbs after Zuckerberg's Congress grilling
The social network billionaire's fortune grew by around $3bn over his performance in front of senators
ICO to slap Cambridge Analytica with search warrant
Elizabeth Denham seeking urgent warrant to investigate major data breach
Facebook acquires ID authentication firm
Facebook to get a better insight into advertisers
Microsoft offers concessions to European Commission over LinkedIn deal
European Commission to rule on Microsoft-LinkedIn deal on 6 December
Why is Microsoft buying LinkedIn?
$26bn well spent, or a glaring sign of a tech bubble about to burst?
Tim Berners-Lee slams Twitter's 'negativity and bullying'; suggests new 'constructive' social networks now required
'We have responsibility to think how to build systems… to produce constructive criticism and harmony' says World Wide Web founder
Twitter suffers global outage across all platforms
Service up and down since early this morning in the UK
'We're not competing with Facebook - we're not putting a flag in the sand' - Jimmy Wales on TPO Community
Computing talks exclusively with the Wikipedia creator on his social network
Tesco, British Gas use Yammer to gain insight from employees on how mobile apps are working
Yammer used to get constructive criticism from employees on mobility strategies, delegates at Computing's Enterprise Mobility Summit 2015 hear
Social media without the snooping - nice idea but can it really work?
There is rising concern about what Facebook et al do with our data, but sites like MeWe and Ello have their work cut out to provide an alternative vision
RSA Insurance Group: 'We want to be the world's first truly social insurer'
New RSA Group head of social media explains how building communities for customers can benefit both sides
Facebook challenges YouTube's video dominance with QuickFire and Wit.ai acquisitions
Start-ups gain huge audience in Facebook deal, as social network aims to encourage users to ditch YouTube in favour of its own service
Facebook acquires voice recognition firm Wit.ai - but can it be trusted to respect our privacy?
Palo Alto firm that 'turns speech into actionable data' likely to be used to target adverts at Facebook users
How BroadReach is using analytics to improve healthcare in Africa
Tibco Spotfire-based system enables decision makers to integrate health and census data to identify poorly performing clinics
LinkedIn users warned of new phishing scam
Fake emails discovered designed to harvest logins and passwords
Ironically Facebook is our inspiration, says privacy-by-design social start-up Respect Network
CEO Drummond Reed explains how blending the Facebook and credit card business models can create a network where users control their own personal data
Facebook profits triple as mobile ad sales surge
Revenue soars 72 per cent to $2.5bn
Facebook eyes mobile payment service for Europe - report
E-money service would enable users to make payments and transfer funds to others
Sell Hack, the email-revealing LinkedIn plug-in, shuts down... for now
Browser extension shuts down after a cease and desist order from LinkedIn but vows to return after "record signups"
Is Microsoft just testing the waters with Social Listening?
Sooraj Shah questions whether end-users are likely to find that Microsoft's social tool adds any real value
Stop using WhatsApp now that it has been acquired by Facebook, warns privacy regulator
Facebook will exploit users' data as it attempts to monetise its services, according to Thilo Weichert