WhatsApp will share more user data with Facebook
WhatsApp says the move will enable it to better integrate with other Facebook products and services, but there are privacy concerns
Users of popular instant messaging service WhatsApp will no longer have the choice of opting out of sharing their personal data with Facebook. On Monday, WhatsApp published a new privacy policy and...
More on Privacy
Alibaba criticised for racial profiling through facial recognition
The company says such features were only used 'within a testing environment'
Apple defends iOS privacy changes against Facebook's accusations
Facebook has taken out full-page ads in the US press claiming opt-in permissions will hurt small businesses
Trial of facial recognition system at Co-op stores sparks alarm among privacy advocates
The retailer says the system can protect workers from assaults by shoplifters
Calls grow for UK competition watchdog to block Google's Privacy Sandbox
A group of companies has warned that Google's Privacy Sandbox would cut publishers' revenues by as much as two-thirds
DWP exposed more than 6,000 disability claimants' NI numbers online
The Information Commissioner Office is examining the incident, while the DWP insists it takes its responsibility to protect data "very seriously"
Back to Top