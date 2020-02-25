snoopers charter
Snoopers' Charter surveillance regime ruled unlawful by High Court
Snoopers' Charter had been guided through Parliament by the-then home secretary Theresa May
I agree with Sir Tim: the internet is broken
The internet's vulnerability to attack, censorship and manipulation cannot be cured by sticking-plaster solutions, says Nick Lambert
Snoopers' Charter is a 'security nightmare' that rides roughshod over privacy, warns Sir Tim Berners-Lee
Berners-Lee blasts coach-and-horses driven through security and privacy by government
Investigatory Powers Bill faces legal challenge from privacy groups
Liberty, Open Rights Group and Privacy International mulling court action
IP Bill passed by Parliament - will become law within weeks
Privacy groups warn of a 'draconian' era of government surveillance
House of Lords IP Bill debate indicates government still wants backdoors in encrypted communications
Government seemingly determined to push through encryption back doors
Snooper's Charter will extend GCHQ's surveillance powers to all levels of law enforcement, say campaigners
Request filter will be used for "fishing trips and profiling people" says Jim Killock of Open Rights Group
Snoopers' charter to become law after MPs vote overwhelmingly in favour of new internet surveillance laws
Investigatory Powers Bill passes third reading in the House of Commons - with just 69 votes against
Parliamentary Human Rights Committee criticises government over 'too wide' powers in Snoopers' Charter
Government's internet surveillance and snooping plans blasted by Parliamentary committee
Big four UK mobile phone companies are selling sensitive data with no customer opt-out, warns privacy campaigner
IP Bill means that mobile companies increasingly monetise personal data to cover costs, predicts Geoff Revill
Investigatory Powers Bill: Opposition largely abstains in second reading - UPDATED
Theresa May's attempt to review legislation around bulk data retention, labelled undemocratic by David Davis, was heavily criticised by MPs today
Investigatory Powers Bill fails to address key flaws raised by critical Parliamentary reports
Government to EXPAND police powers to tap ISPs' mandatory web-records database
MPs call on government to clarify vague terms in Investigatory Powers Bill
Confusing and vague terms need to be 'clarified as a matter of urgency', warns Science and Technology Committee
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
UK government plans to weaken encryption 'threatens way of life, privacy and economic stability', warns Apple
'Strong encryption is vital to protecting innocent people from malicious actors,' Apple says in evidence released by Investigatory Powers Bill Joint Committee
Home Office defends Investigatory Powers Bill against claims that warrants would expand intrusive surveillance
Quasi-judicial process for issuing warrants under proposed 'snooper's charter'
Government shouldn't have 'willy-nilly' right to access citizen's private data, says Information Commissioner
And why do you need all this data for 12 months, asks Information Commissioner Christopher Graham
Mass surveillance and bulk data collection won't prevent terrorism, warns ex-NSA director William Binney
Binney tells Joint Committee of MPs and Lords that targeted surveillance could've prevented 9/11
Draft Investigatory Powers Bill slammed by David Davis MP and Baroness Jenny Jones
Oversight by judges is unlikely to make much difference to ministerial accountablity, politicians tell the Draft Investigatory Powers Bill Select Committee
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance
'A government right to hack and a risk to British business' - Technology firms slam Investigatory Powers Bill
Representatives of the UK technology industry express grave concerns over 'Snooper's Charter' while giving evidence to Science and Technology Committee
Labour expresses concern over lack of safeguards within Investigatory Powers Bill
'The safeguards you are proposing are not as strong as it appeared,' Shadow Home Secretary writes in a letter to Theresa May