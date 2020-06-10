Siemens
Easy availability of ICS hacking tools poses major threat to industrial sector, researchers warn
Most tools are 'vendor agnostic' and can target products from some of the largest ICS original equipment manufacturers, warns FireEye
Contractor pleads guilty to planting 'logic bomb' in client's software
David Tinley faces a fine of up to $250,000 and ten years in prison
UK companies need to prepare for next industrial revolution of AI, 3D printing and robots, warns report
Act now or lose out to nimbler, more tech-savvy rivals, British industry warned
Is Industroyer the biggest security threat to critical infrastructure since Stuxnet?
Industroyer malware trialed in attack on Ukrainian power grid in 2016
'Unless digital transformation gets into every department and process, it won't work' says Siemens customer solutions CEO
"It cannot be the task of a corporate department," says Dr. Norbert Gaus
IBM opens Watson Internet of Things global HQ in Munich to drive cognitive computing research
Watson IoT will 'generate new insights to benefit business and society alike', claims IBM's Harriet Green
Siemens AG selects Teradata to help it on its way to the 'Internet of Trains'
Siemens AG picked Teradata over HP Vertica, IBM and Oracle because it was 'the first to understand the need for an ecosystem'
The 'IT skills gap' - a genuine problem or just scaremongering?
Is UK plc scaremongering the government into relaxing visa restrictions?
University of Greenwich adopts Siemens OpenScape Contact Centre to improve clearing process
System will make handling 97 per cent increase in calls more efficient
Nokia buys Siemens out of telecoms equipment joint venture for €1.7bn
Nokia re-united with telecoms equipment arm as Siemens gets out of communications
Nokia to swallow up Nokia Siemens Networks joint venture for LTE focus
Nokia to take full control of network and telecoms joint venture as Siemens bails out
Nokia Siemens Networks looks to raise €700m from public markets
Telecoms firm wants to use money to pay off debt and fund investment
Nokia Siemens jettisons optical network business
Equity firm takes control of networking operation
Telco suppliers go from boom to bust
Why are the big telecoms equipment vendors struggling in the age of IP?
Ericsson suffers 63 per cent profit drop in Q2
Nokia Siemens also drops 8 per cent globally
Row breaks out in US over Stuxnet worm leaks
Republicans accuse White House of using malware leaks to bolster President's image
ENISA outlines seven measures to improve ICS security
EU security body's report details the potential threats to Industrial Control Systems, and what should be done to protect them
Nokia denies investment troubles for ailing telecoms partnership
Firm confident it can reduce financial burden of Nokia Siemens Networks venture
Top 10 articles: Dell XPS 15z launch, and upgrading a Galaxy Tab to Gingerbread
Top picks of the week for V3.co.uk readers
Security failings at Siemens could lead to an attack worse than Stuxnet
Company is stuck in the past over vulnerabilities, experts warn
EC gives Atos green light to acquire Siemens IT Solutions
The £750m transaction should close by July
Kent County Council adopts Siemens unified comms platform
The system will enable the council to provide VoIP and unified comms to public bodies across Kent
Siemens IT staff at BBC accept new pay offer
Staff accept deal to avert proposed industrial action
Siemens profits up despite revenue fall
Surprise profits have prompted giant to review 2010 outlook