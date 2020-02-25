self-driving car
Uber: 'Aggressive' drivers are bullying our self-driving cars
Uber recently re-started testing driverless cars following an accident in which one person was killed
Ex-Apple employee accused of stealing self-driving car project secrets
Xiaolang Zhang tried to escape to China with Apple secrets
Uber safety driver was streaming Hulu just before fatal collision
Rafaela Vasquez was watching The Voice at the time of the crash, new evidence shows
Toyota to plough $2.8bn into self-driving car initiative
Toyota to go full-speed on developing autonomous vehicle technology
Apple publishes self-driving car study
Apple has published research detailing a new self-driving car approach
Intel working with Waymo on 'fully autonomous' vehicles
Intel wants to get inside your car, despite missing out on mobile
Apple CEO Tim Cook admits that Apple IS building autonomous vehicle technology
Tim Cook has spoken!
Uber fires ex-Googler Anthony Levandowski
Google claims that Levandowski took as many as 14,000 documents when he left the company
Lyft and Waymo team up for self-driving car pilots
Non-exclusive deal will bring two of Uber's biggest rivals together
UK government to invest a further £38m in driverless cars
More than £90m will be spent on robotics and AI as part of a £1bn investment in 'cutting-edge' tech
UK government reveals plans for driverless vehicle hub in the Midlands as part of £200m investment
Testing infrastructure 'cluster' planned between the Midlands and London - including motorway test facilities
Uber's autonomous vehicle tests suspended following 'serious crash'
Car was in autonomous mode but wasn't to blame, suggest reports