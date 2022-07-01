rippleeffect

Saving lives: An interview with founder and CEO of R;pple Suicide Prevention Alice Hendy

Health

Saving lives: An interview with founder and CEO of R;pple Suicide Prevention Alice Hendy

Alice Hendy shares how she arrived at a career in cyber and why she founded a charity after losing her younger brother to suicide.

clock 01 July 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Cyberattack stops all deliveries at Wiltshire Farm Foods

29 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Dark data: "The dirty secret of the ICT sector"

27 June 2022 • 8 min read
03

Eco-warriors: Microsoft Azure vs Amazon AWS on sustainability

29 June 2022 • 12 min read
04

Apple accused of harming browser engine diversity

28 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Remove TikTok from Apple and Android app stores, urges US official

30 June 2022 • 3 min read