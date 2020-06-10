review
OnePlus 7T released bearing 90Hz display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
Early reviews suggest the OnePlus 7T is the smartphone the lacklustre OnePlus 7 ought to have been
Hands-on review: Microsoft HoloLens 2
Microsoft's HoloLens 2 shows that augmented reality headsets could be a valuable collaboration and work tool - but at a price
Book review: A Practical Guide to Cyber Security for Small Businesses, by Nick Ioannou
A trove of tips and tricks for securing a small firm on a budget
Software review: Dragon Professional Individual v15
Speech recognition has come a long way in the past 20 years, but is it now ready to replace the keyboard?
Review: Asus ROG GL702ZC
Asus has gone pure AMD in this heavy gaming laptop, but what does it bring to the table?
Review: Volt Pulse electric bike
A nice looking e-bike that's a breeze to ride
Asus ZenFone AR review: Poor battery life quickly brings you back to reality
Can support for Google Daydream VR and Tango AR justify a hefty £800 price tag? (Clue: no)
Alienware AW2518H monitor review
A fast, gorgeous but expensive display
Head to head: Honor 9 vs OnePlus 5
Why spend £800 on Apple's latest flagship iPhone, when you can get a 'flagship killer' for considerably less?
Review: HTC U11
The HTC U11 is a very smart device - but not quite up there with the Samsung Galaxy S8
Review: Volt Metro folding e-bike
Widely used on the continent and in China, e-bikes are growing in popularity on Britain's streets
Wileyfox Swift 2 X review
Even at just £219, the Swift 2X has some tough competition
OnePlus 3T review
Why pay more when this exists?
Pixel XL vs HTC 10 review
Two phones made from the same DNA. Which is better?
HTC Desire 10 series: latest rumours, specs and release date
HTC to announce Desire 10 Lifestyle and Desire 10 Pro
Lenovo Ideapad 710S review
The Ideapad 710S is a small, powerful and stylish package
Pokemon Go for Android
The hit augmented-reality game from Niantic and Nintendo
HTC 10 review
Does the new UltraPixel camera live up to the hype?
Moto E3 announced: specs, price and release date
A new affordable Moto E surfaces for 2016
Motorola Moto G4 Plus review
Can the Moto G4 Plus improve on an already winning formula?
Motorola Moto G4 review
The popular Moto G gets a refresh for 2016
Best ultrabooks and portable laptops of 2016
Our pick of 2016's thinnest and lightest laptops so far
Asus ZenWatch 2 review
This smartwatch sequel has a great battery life, but lacks power