PWC
Robots will create more jobs than they take, says PwC
Health and education will benefit from the move to automation, but manufacturing will be hard-hit
First redundancies at Maplin as administrator warns of store closures
Administrator will start closing stores unless a buyer comes forward
ICO handed out £3.2m worth of data breach fines in 2016
Human error cited as the main cause of most data breaches
British companies targeted in attacks traced back to China
Attackers work in teams around the clock to target British companies
How SMBs can avoid being the victim of a cyber attack
Mark Logsdon, cyber resilience expert at AXELOS gives SMBs advice on how they can beef up their cyber resilience capabilities
What does TalkTalk's lack of Cyber Essentials accreditation mean?
TalkTalk's attempts to get accreditation for a basic set of cyber security requirements is too little, too late
I was responsible for security at the time of the hack, says TalkTalk CEO Dido Harding
Harding tells parliament committee that she was accountable because cyber security is a board issue
Only six per cent of world's top companies have a chief digital officer - PwC
UK has largest proportion of CDOs, and European firms are hiring CDOs at a faster rate than companies elsewhere
Report - IT departments hindering data access as only 46 per cent of top execs can get the information they require
PwC and Iron Mountain report alleges IT can be unnecessary impediment to the exploitation of business data
Struggling with Oracle licensing? Dump your systems integrator, suggests DVLA CTO
Systems integrators have no motive to reduce your licence footprint, says Iain Patterson
'Inevitable' that insurance companies will lose personal data to cyber attacks, claims report
Climate change? Terrorism? Meh. Insurance companies are increasingly concerned about cyber security - both for themselves and their clients
Connected devices could be regulated for security compliance - PwC
European moves to force connected hardware makers to make their devices more secure
Internet of Things: companies must get privacy and security right, warns PwC data protection partner
Legal environment shifting towards putting more responsibility on device makers for security