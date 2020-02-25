Purdue University
Impact of asteroid that killed the dinosaurs was so strong it caused rocks to flow like liquid, claim scientists
Vibrations from impact of asteroid 66 million years ago caused rocks to turn molten
Astronomers find supernovae can leave behind gas that slams into hydrogen and brightens again
Stars can appear to remain luminous without any outside interference
Scientists develop way for silicon to more easily manipulate qubits for faster quantum computing
Method can alter qubits' electronic fields without need for artificial agents
4G mobile networks are riddled with exploitable security flaws, claim researchers
Academics identify ten serious 4G security flaws