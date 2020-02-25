project management
Top 5 tech jobs most under threat from automation
It's not just drivers and cashiers who are under threat from AI. Here are the first jobs likely to disappear from IT
From the agile business to the agile CIO
Reed.co.uk CIO Mark Ridley talks about his organisation's journey with agile, and of his decision to leave the company for a possible career as a 'gigging CIO'
Microsoft SharePoint 2016 and Project Server 2016 released to manufacturing
Latest version of Microsoft's collaboration platform is now integrated with Project Server
NAO slams government over continuing major project failures
'The track record in delivering government projects successfully has been poor' - report
HMRC's IT employees could face the chop as 137 offices are to shut in bid to save £100m
HMRC strives to have 'fewer staff in the future' but PCS says the plans were 'devastating' and 'posed a significant threat to the operating of HMRC'
Common system implementation pitfalls and how to avoid them
Deploying a new system is rarely a hassle-free process, but with some careful planning and forethought, most potential problems can be avoided, argues Geoff Mendelsohn of Bivonas Law
Four skills your business needs when migrating to the cloud
QA's Matt Bishop explains which skills are the most essential for businesses to ensure they get the maximum benefits of the cloud
Whatever happened to HTML5?
Ten months since they put a ring on it, is the new web standard advancing at the speed it should?
Mighty Morphin' Brand Management: How Saban supercharged an international web context expansion
Months of work was completed in just three weeks thanks to what the firm learned during the tendering process
Ready to migrate the enterprise to Windows 10 already? Good luck with that
While most organisations will (wisely) be waiting before they move, those keen to upgrade now should plan carefully first, MTI's Asad Malik tells Computing
DevOps - it's all or nothing
For DevOps to work, it cannot be adopted in a half-hearted fashion, argues Jos Creese
The rise of DevOps necessitates full-stack developers at The Washington Post
A repertoire of DevOps skills are a necessity, three of the Post's developers tell Computing
Research: Big data's impact on business culture and mindset
Rather than the data itself, the biggest challenges around making a success of big data are cultural and management issues
RSA renews Vodafone IT contract with focus on 'more mobile and secure infrastructures'
'We need a strong provider who understands our business and is able to provide us with the best technology, which is why we chose Vodafone,' says RSA supply manager Gavin Hobbs
'You don't need new staff or tools to make DevOps work' - Paddy Power CIO
Fin Goulding tells Computing that DevOps is just about increasing efficiency - not about new tools or job titles
How DevOps can 'prevent critical issues' by making enterprise IT 'more fluid and agile'
Harley-Davidson and Bristow Helicopters tell Computing about the huge potential they see in DevOps
IT contracts must reflect the rise of agile methodologies
Stewart James, partner at Ashfords LLP, argues that businesses and government both need to rethink their approach to contract negotiations
How Tesco took an agile approach to rebuilding its data warehouse
Tesco's head of BI, Andy Ruckley, explains how the company needed to shift from a waterfall approach to agile methodologies in order to overhaul the firm's failing data warehouse
Britain's future talent - addressing the technology skills shortfall
James Barrett, director of Michael Page Technology, discusses the technology skills gap
Five questions companies should ask themselves to avoid an IT project disaster
LOC Consulting's Peter Osborne identifies the five fundamental areas in which delivery issues can arise for IT projects
Can the tower model still work despite GDS wanting to knock it down?
'I don't read the GDS blog and think anything we're doing is wrong,' says Tri-borough CIO Ed Garcez
Ministry of Defence selects CGI to pinpoint e-learning opportunities within armed forces
'This is a very important step in supporting our efforts to drive digital transformation across the Ministry of Defence,' says Colonel Garry Hearn
The exceptional CIO
See Computing's new infographic based on its latest research into CIOs and their careers
Getting decisions made - thinking about Agile and open data when implementing analytics projects
Birst's David Gray discusses how business intelligence can be agile, and how it can benefit the UK's public sector