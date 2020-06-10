power grid
Russian hackers in 2016 cyber attack on Ukraine's power grid intended to damage transmissions stations
The attack that blacked out most of the capital city Kyiv was intended to cause physical damage, claims new report
US plan to use "retro" technology to bolster power grid defences
Securing Energy Infrastructure Act plan will use low-tech used to improve the US power grid's cyber defences
Russia: Cyber war with US a possibility
President Trump has rejected reports of US agencies deploying malware in Russia's power grid