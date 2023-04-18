European datacentre operators worried about energy supply

More than half of operators are concerned about the grid's ability to meet current demand

Datacentre operators in countries that are mostly powered by gas were the most concerned about energy use
Datacentre operators in countries that are mostly powered by gas were the most concerned about energy use

A recent study by British electricity business Aggreko has revealed that European datacentre operators are becoming concerned with their energy supply, as they struggle to obtain cost-effective and reliable power.

Aggreko asked 700 datacentre consultants at leading corporations in seven countries: the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. It found that European operators are facin...

