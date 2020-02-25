power consumption
Smart grids and the Internet of Things: Open Energi looks to spark a new energy market
UK smart energy company allows fridges and air conditioners to adjust demand according to supply
Building a smarter university
University of Southampton data centre manager Mike Powell tells Danny Palmer how a string of recent infrastructure projects will benefit students, staff - and the environment
Moore's Law can't help us now - big data processing and the drain on energy supplies
Data volumes are "sky-rocketing" as Moore's Law efficiencies are flatlining, says EPFL's Babak Falsafi
Efficiency drive: How Nissan plans to reuse EV batteries to power data centres
Director for corporate planning tells Computing that the future is bright for electric vehicles - and their batteries
GreenDataNet project aims to run urban data centres on 80 per cent renewable energy
Consortium looking to apply smart grid thinking to data centre design
Cloud computing heading for brownouts, warns Cisco engineer
Power systems will struggle to accommodate 120 megawatt data centres, warns Cisco
Green data centres can take the heat
It isn't solar panels and wind turbines that are making data centres greener, but technology enabling servers to run reliably at higher temperatures, says Graeme Burton
School saves time, money and energy with Dell KACE
Systems management appliance also enabled Woodbridge High School to migrate hundreds of desktops to Windows 7 and Office 2010 in three days
Power failure downs Telecity's Canary Wharf datacentre
Customers cut off as mystery glitch takes out mains and backup power
What are power companies doing to protect their networks from cyber attacks?
Last year's Stuxnet attack on an Iranian nuclear power facility has alerted electricity suppliers to the security vulnerabilities in their networks
NEC E231W monitor review
NEC touts impressive eco credentials with office-oriented display