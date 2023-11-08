online safety

Second Meta whistleblower testifies about failure to protect teens

Privacy

Arturo Béjar voiced his frustration with the lack of action taken by Meta to address the harm experienced by teenagers on their platforms.

clock 08 November 2023 • 3 min read
Government revises encrypted message scanning plans

Privacy

Wants tech firms to implement client-side scanning

clock 20 July 2023 • 4 min read
Government agrees on jail terms for tech bosses

Law

Rebellious MPs force U-turn

clock 17 January 2023 • 2 min read
Age verification is coming

Legislation and Regulation

'If you are online you are going to need to demonstrate your age'

clock 07 October 2022 • 6 min read
Tech companies should prioritise female safety online, says Ofcom

Internet

The regulator has urged firms to work to make the online world a safer place for women and girls

clock 01 June 2022 • 3 min read
Biden criticises social media on child safety

Social Networking

In his State of the Union address US president says it's time to 'strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising at children and demand tech companies stop collecting personal data' on children

clock 02 March 2022 • 3 min read
