Biden criticises social media on child safety

In his State of the Union address US president says it's time to 'strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising at children and demand tech companies stop collecting personal data' on children
US president Joe Biden has called on Congress to improve child safety on social media platforms by implementing new laws that ban digital platforms from serving certain ads targeted at children. In...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders