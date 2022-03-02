Biden criticises social media on child safety

clock • 3 min read
Biden criticises social media on child safety
Image:

Biden criticises social media on child safety

In his State of the Union address US president says it's time to 'strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising at children and demand tech companies stop collecting personal data' on children

US president Joe Biden has called on Congress to improve child safety on social media platforms by implementing new laws that ban digital platforms from serving certain ads targeted at children. In...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Cyber experts urge EU to reject web proposal that could impact security

Russia's Eugene Kaspersky remains neutral over Ukraine war

More on Careers and Skills

Phil Jordan, Group CIO, Sainsbury's
Careers and Skills

Sainsbury's admits IT recruitment challenges

Phil Jordan, Group CIO at Sainsbury’s states that it’s ‘never been tougher’ to recruit technology staff

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 04 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most areas of financial services have been quick to adapt to the consumerisation of IT - but not motor insurance
Strategy

The final frontier of financial consumerisation

The consumerisation of IT has completely changed almost every element of financial services, bar one: motor insurance. But why - and, more importantly, what kind of service are drivers likely to see when this sector finally follows in the footsteps of...

Callum Rimmer
clock 16 December 2021 • 5 min read
Seeking women in cyber security? Cast your net smaller!
Careers and Skills

Seeking women in cyber security? Cast your net smaller!

Jenny Duffy – penetration tester and head of talent at Pentest People – describes the obstacles she overcame to get into cyber security and what drives her mad about employers saying they can’t find good cyber security people.

Jenny Duffy
clock 29 November 2021 • 5 min read