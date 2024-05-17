NCSC CTO: UK tech sector not incentivising companies to build secure software

Calls for market reform to usher in secure future tech

clock • 2 min read
The National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) CTO, Ollie Whitehouse, has told delegates at CyberUK 2024 that the current market fails to incentivise the development of truly secure technology.

In his keynote speech on the second day of the conference, Whitehouse said the UK's tech industry is not actively taking steps to deliver on its security promises. He called for a major shakeup of ...

